Ivey Touts Prison Plan, Urges Transparent Gambling Debate

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says new leased prisons are the foundation of remaking the state’s troubled corrections system. The Republican governor delivered her annual State of the State address on Tuesday – the opening day of the legislative session. The Republican governor recently signed new leases for two of three planned new prisons, an idea that has met with mixed reviews from legislators. The governor praised the state’s resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic. And she called for a 2% raise for teachers and state employees. She also urged lawmakers to be transparent ahead of expected legislative debate on the issue of gambling.

