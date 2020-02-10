How Many Delegates Do The 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidates Have?

Loading...

Primary voters are beginning to choose who will face off against likely GOP nominee President Trump.

In most cases, state Democratic parties award delegates to candidates based on their performance in a primary or caucus vote.

NPR and the Associated Press are keeping track of who has the most delegates throughout the primary season. At the Democratic National Convention in July, those delegates will choose a nominee for the party.

Not every presidential candidate will receive delegates in every state, and some may not receive any delegates. Only those who have earned at least one delegate are listed on this page.

Loading...

Delegate numbers shown are maintained by the AP and provided via an automatic feed. Because some counts are unofficial, numbers shown here may differ from what is reported elsewhere.

