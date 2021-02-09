Gunfire, Injuries Reported At Health Clinic In Buffalo, Minn.

Updated at 4:34 p.m. ET

The sheriff's office in Wright County, Minn., says several people are injured in a shooting at a health clinic in the city of Buffalo on Tuesday. A suspect has been apprehended, according to the office.

The violence centered on an Allina Health Clinic, which was then evacuated. The sheriff's office says several people were transported to area hospitals with injuries. Schools in the area were placed on lockdown and the public is asked to stay out of the area as law enforcement officers continue to work.

Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer identified the suspect as 67-year-old Gregory Ulrich. Deringer said law enforcement believes Ulrich acted alone and that there are no additional suspects.

Buffalo Police Chief Pat Budke said the police department was "very familiar with the suspect." He said the department had no indications that the incident was related to domestic terrorism.

Confirming what it called "an active shooter incident," the sheriff's office said, "A suspect believed to be the shooter has been taken into custody."

"Police scanner in newsroom saying multiple people" were shot at 755 Crossroads Campus Dr., the Wright County Journal Press & Drummer reported via Facebook, noting that the address corresponds to an Allina Health Clinic. The paper urged people in the area to stay safe.

In the aftermath of the shooting, the Minnesota State Patrol said its pilots were "flying six boxes of blood from the Red Cross" to the Buffalo Hospital to help treat victims. Buffalo is roughly 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

A male suspect is in custody, the Star Tribune reports, citing communications on emergency radio channels. The newspaper also says that around 30 minutes after the initial outburst of gunshots, a dispatcher announced, "We just had a bomb go off in the clinic."

Reports of the apparent explosion forced emergency responders to scatter before gathering in a nearby parking lot, the newspaper says.

According to the AP, FBI spokesman Kevin Smith said the agency's bomb technicians were on their way to the scene, and a spokeswoman for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms said members of its enforcement group were headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Some facts reported by the media may later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

