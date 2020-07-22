Governor Ivey Announces Statewide Online Driver License Renewal Extension

Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced Alabama driver license holders will now be allowed to renew online a second time during a 12-year period.

Until now, driver license holders were limited to one online renewal every eight years.

As part of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s commitment to public safety and in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the agency’s Driver License Division has temporarily expanded its online renewal process at www.alea.gov.

Customers who renewed their Alabama driver licenses using ALEA’s online system prior to the pandemic may now renew a second time during the next four years.

Since COVID-19 began to affect Alabama citizens, ALEA has continuously examined and modified its Driver License Division operations to ensure the health and safety of both its customers and employees.

Temporarily adjusting the online renewal process is but one example of the agency’s commitment to providing quality service during COVID-19.