Couple-testants Melissa McCarthy (Bridesmaids, Can You Ever Forgive Me) and Ben Falcone (The Boss, Super Intelligence) play a music parody game in which songs with a question in their title are rewritten to be about types of tests. Let's hope you brought your scratch paper and a #2 pencil, it's time for some high school flashbacks!

Heard on Nice Guys: Ted Lasso & Bob Ross