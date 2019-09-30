Friday Night Lights Week 6 Review

Week 6 of the High school football season is over and done, but not before some clear pictures were painted.

The proverbial football coroners were busy this week as multiple Body Bags were left on football fields across the state.

So with that being said we have multiple “Body Bag” games of the week. And they are as follows:

Sparkman blasted Buckhorn 38-0, Scottsboro beat up on North Jackson 33-0, Red Bay 43-16 over Belmont, Comer waxed Talladega County Central 40-0, Eufaula put up a double nickel on Bryant winning 55-21, Ramsay put up the same number as they beat the Central Falcons from Tuscaloosa 55-12 and Benjamin Russell joined the 55 point club as they beat Chilton County 55-7.

Satsuma said don’t forget about little ole us as they ran Pleasant Home off the field 55-0, Goshen also is holding ten fingers high as they beat Georgiana 55-8. Banks Academy was able to play their entire roster beating North River Christian 78-22. Saraland showed no mercy to the Rattlers of Leflore beating them down 63-12.

Central of Coosa County was able to put up a 6 piece vs the Wellborn Panthers unfortunately Wellborn put up 62 as they win 62-6, Hubertville gave up 48 points to Hackleburg good thing is they put 71 on the scoreboard themselves as they win 71-48. Highland Home took out their frustrations on Verbena blowing them out 60-0, Helena sent Southside back to Selma sad by a score of 61-10. Ok, this is becoming too much cause the list of Body Bags just keeps going on.

Central Phenix City beat down Park Crossing 31-7, Montgomery Catholic made easy work of Beaureguard 41-12, and Calhoun makes their weekly appearance in this segment losing to Red Level 47-18 and in the Body Bag game of the week Thor’s Hammer made another appearance as Russell County pounded Barbour County 70-0.

In more competitive match-ups The Stanhope Elmore Mustangs pick up a huge win with a walk-off field goal beating Smiths Station 20-17, Jeff Davis picks up their 1st win of the season as they beat rival Lanier 17-13, and Elmore County beat Dadeville 28-21.

Montgomery Academy drops a tough one at home to rival Trinity 33-10, Prattville outlasted Wetumpka 31-13, Auburn beat Minor of Mobile 49-20, and the Pike Road Patriots stay undefeated as they beat the now 2 loss Headland Rams 35-0.

Tune in this Friday as we bring you our Friday Night Lights Week 7 Preview as the season starts to creep up on the home stretch.