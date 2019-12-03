Friday Night Lights Week 4 Playoff Review

The semi-Finals of the Alabama High School Football Playoffs are done which means the championships for all 7 classes are set. But before we let you know who plays who lets recap what took place over the weekend in the semi-final match-ups.

We get started with Mobile Christian’s unexpected run to the championship game as they beat T.R. Miller 41-21, Central of Clay County shuts out Mortimer Jordan 27-0, and in a very good and exciting game Reeltown keeps their hopes for another title alive as they narrowly edge out Leroy 29-28, and Jacksonville blows out Anniston 34-13.

In other notable games: Piedmont took no prisoners vs wellborn beating them down 41-7, UMS-Wright advances after surviving vs Andalusia 21-14, Mars Hill outlasted Pickens County 22-18, Spanish Fort beats Opelika to advance in class 6A 27-24, Fyffe stifles Collinsville 21-0, Pleasant Grove squeaks out a victory over Briarwood Christian 16-14, and Lanett was a touchdown and extra point better than Sweet Water beating them 42-35.

As for our WVAS game of the week defending back-to-back 6A state champion Pinson Valley goes down to Oxford 31-28.

The quest for jewelry and hardware begins on Wednesday Dec. 4th as 11-1 Thompson takes on 12-1 Powerhouse Central Phenix City at 7 p.m. for the 7A state championship.

On Thursday 9-4 Mobile Christian takes on 13-1 Piedmont at 11 a.m. for the Class 3A State Championship, followed by 14-0 Mars Hill vs. 13-0 Lanett at 3 p.m. for the 1A state Championship, and 12-2 Central of Clay County faces 13-1 Pleasant Grove for the night cap at 7 p.m. for the 5A title.

And on Friday the final Day for the 2019 High School Football season 12-2 Jacksonville takes on 13-0 UMS-Wright at 11 a.m. for the 4A ship, 14-0 FYFFE vs. 13-1 Reeltown at 3 p.m. for the 2a State Championship, and in the season fianle 13-1 oxford faces 9-4 Spanish Fort for the 6a State Championship.

All State Championship games will be played at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama home of the Auburn Tigers. Stay tuned throughout the week as we will bring you or Friday Night Lights Championship Reviews.