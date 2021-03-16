Former Student Sentenced to 20 Years for 2017 Lee High School Shooting

A former Robert E. Lee High School student will spend 20 years in prison for a 2017 shooting that critically injured a fellow student, District Attorney Daryl Bailey announced Monday.

Judge J. R. Gaines sentenced Quinterrious Norman to 20 years for first-degree assault and discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle. Norman also received a 10-year sentence for third-degree burglary, theft of a firearm and discharging a gun on school property. The Judge ordered those sentences to be served at the same time as the assault.

On March 16, 2017, Norman, who was just 16 years old at the time, fired numerous shots from a stolen handgun in the direction of the school as students were being released for the day. He missed his intended target, but a bullet hit an innocent bystander in the neck, critically injuring that student. She suffered permanent damage to her body as a result of the shooting.

District Attorney Daryl Bailey expressed his appreciation to Deputy District Attorney Scott Green and the Montgomery Police Department for their work on this case and thanked them for helping provide a sense of closure to the victim and her family.