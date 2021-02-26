FBI Singles Out Person Seen On Video Spraying Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick

The FBI has singled out an individual seen on a video of the Jan. 6 insurrection spraying law enforcement officers, including a Capitol Police officer who died from injuries sustained while defending the building, according to a law enforcement official.

Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick was injured while fending off the mob of Trump supporters who attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. He died the following evening from his injuries.

The Justice Department opened a federal murder investigation into his death.

A law enforcement official says the FBI now has a video in which an individual can be seen spraying Sicknick and others during the Capitol assault.

The official cautioned that the bureau has not identified the suspect by name, and the video does not directly tie the individual to Sicknick's death.

The Justice Department did not immediately comment on the video, and authorities have not provided the public details about Sicknick's death, including its specific cause.

The U.S. attorney's office for Washington, D.C., which is leading the Capitol riot investigation, has said Sicknick's death is a top priority, and the office has devoted a specialized team to look into it.

It is just one aspect of a sprawling, nationwide investigation into the events of Jan. 6.

The acting deputy attorney general, John Carlin, told reporters Friday that more than 300 people have been charged so far in connection with the insurrection, and some 280 have been arrested.

Among those facing charges are members of extremist groups such as the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers.

