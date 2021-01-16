Dedicated Men Of Zion: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Every January, I attend globalFEST at a New York City nightclub and see some of the most fantastic music I'll experience all year. Now, given the pandemic's challenges and the hardening of international borders, NPR Music and globalFEST moved the 2021 edition from the nightclub to your screen of choice and shared the festival with the world. We called it Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST. We presented 16 artists in intimate settings (often behind desks donning globes), all hosted by African superstar Angélique Kidjo.
Dedicated Men of Zion come to you from their backyard barbecue in North Carolina, bringing with them an electrified version of sacred gospel soul music. This family band (all related through blood or marriage) has been isolating together during the pandemic, and the members are excited to provide an uplifting note during difficult times. This performance took place during the opening night of our 2021 festival. --globalFEST
SET LIST
- "Father, Guide Me, Teach Me"
- "Can't Turn Me Around"
- "It's A Shame"
MUSICIANS
- Anthony "Amp" Daniels: vocals
- Dexter Weaver: vocals
- Antwan "Ace" Daniels: vocals
- Marcus Sugg: vocals
- Jaheim Daniels: drums
- Aaron Adams: keyboard
- Jerry Harrison: bass guitar
- Mark Richardson: lead guitar
