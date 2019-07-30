Deadly Early Morning Shooting

Montgomery police say a 35-year-old Hope Hull man has died after an early morning shooting. According to Sgt. Jarrett Williams, officers were called to the 5700 block of East Shirley Lane around 12:30 a.m. after a report that someone had been shot. When they arrived, they found Toderick Smith who was later pronounced dead. Williams says investigators are looking into the events that led to this fatal shooting. No arrests have been made.

Boating Deaths

ALEA Marine Patrol troopers announce the arrest of one of the boat operators involved in the accident that took the lives of two people on Lake Jordan on July 4th. Officials say 41-year-old Damion Bruno, of Clanton, was arrested on Monday. Bruno is charged with two counts of reckless murder, one count of assault first degree, one count of assault 2nd degree, and boating under the influence of alcohol. The charges are in connection to the fatal boat crash that claimed the lives of 26-year-old Clay Jackson and 17-year-old Travis House. Five others were injured.