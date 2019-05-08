Cost-cutting plan passed by Montgomery Board of Education

In a close vote, the Montgomery County Board of Education approved a reduction in force plan for area public schools. Published reports indicate that Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore’s plan includes cutting 140 teacher positions and other employees by the next school year. Dr. Moore has told board members this will save the school system around 12.7 million dollars.

The plan, reportedly approved on a 4-3 vote will also reduce the number of central office facilities; reduce utility costs by operating on a four-day work week during summer months; consolidating under-utilized schools within the next 2 to 3 years; and reduce the number of unfunded transportation routes.

A 10 million dollar deficit is forecast for the upcoming school year with decreased student enrollment and lower revenue.