The CARES Act Moratorium, designed to provide relief for renters during the pandemic, ended July 24. Now, tenants have 30 days from when their notice was given to pay their rent or face eviction.

Meanwhile, protections for renters in the CARES Act have run out. The extra $600 in weekly unemployment benefits, provided by the federal government on top of whatever assistance states provide, expired July 3.

Alabama Arise, a non-profit organization working to promote policies for the poor, estimates that 361,600 people in Alabama might be at risk of eviction.

Dev Wakeley, a policy analyst with Alabama Arise, said the total number of people at risk of losing their home totals eight percent of the state’s population.

“One of the biggest mistakes made over the last few months was Congress’ decision to terminate the $600 employment federal subsidy,” Wakeley said.

The federal moratorium was in effect from March 27 through July 24, but Mcfalls said it’s important for tenants to know that they are still responsible for the rent that wasn’t payed during that 120 day period.