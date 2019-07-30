Bond set for 4th of July boating crash suspect on Lake Jordan

ALEA Marine Patrol troopers announce the arrest of one of the boat operators involved in the accident that took the lives of two people on Lake Jordan on July 4.

41-year-old Damion Bruno, of Clanton, was arrested on Monday. Bruno is being charged with two counts of reckless murder, one count of assault first degree, one count of assault 2nd degree, and boating under the influence of alcohol.

The charges are in connection to the fatal boat crash that claimed the lives of 26-year-old Clay Jackson and 17-year-old Travis House. Five others were injured. It took two days before the victims’ bodies were recovered from the water.

According to court documents, Bruno’s blood alcohol concentration level, was .11 percent at the time of the crash. The legal limit is .08 percent.