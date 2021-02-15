FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE • February 11, 2021

“THE BLACK CHURCH: THIS IS OUR STORY, THIS IS OUR SONG,” TO PREMIERE IN FEBRURY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH PBS and WVAS

Montgomery, AL: From Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church in Montgomery to 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, these prominent Black Churches in Alabama and across America have played major historic roles in the foundation of the country heartbeat of the Black communities. Beginning with enslavement, Emancipation, Jim Crow, the Great Migration and the Civil Rights Movement to the present-day, Black Churches in America tell the richest of stories, sing the glorious of songs and sculpt the core of African American communities.

WVAS, the Voice of Alabama State University, has been awarded a national grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to participate in the launch of “The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song”, a four-part documentary film series on February 16th & 17th at 8 p.m. on APT/PBS. WVAS will promote the upcoming series, host select virtual events, and interview church leaders in Alabama, according to station manager, Dr. Robert Franklin.

“We are truly excited about participating with this very special PBS documentary series hosted by renown American literary critic and scholar Henry Louis Gates, Jr, chronicling the rich history of the Black church in America,” says Dr. Franklin. “To hear Professor Gates take viewers on a journey through time focusing on this incredible history will be monumental. WVAS is pleased to play a role in the documentary series airing this month on PBS.”

WVAS will also host virtual Zoom and radio events streamed live on WVAS and Facebook with panel discussions on the history, music, influence and role of the Black Church in the community. The radio broadcast events will begin on February 18th.

The radio schedule includes:

February 18th: “The Color of Our Story” featuring Pastor Thomas Jordan, Lily Baptist Church in Montgomery and author/writer Sheyann Christburg, “Selma Lord Selma”. They will discuss their views on the documentary.

The Zoom virtual event schedule includes:

February 18th: “The Black Church Today” with WVAS evening host Mrs. Catina Woods Sistrunk with pastors and community leaders. Program to be announced.

February 25th The Black Church, Our Story, Our Time, detailing the history, music, influence and role in the Black community. Facilitators include Minister Shae Robinson and Minister Yolanda P. Kelley.

WVAS is also partnering with the National Park Service in Alabama that will promote The Black Church grant project with its historic sites in Alabama and Georgia. Dr. Joy Kinard, Superintendent, Tuskegee Institute National Historic site has arranged for special promotional flyers to be emailed to local churches in Montgomery, Selma, and Tuskegee and to select National Park Services sites in Atlanta including the Martin Luther King, Jr., National Historic Park, the Birth home of Dr. King and historic Ebenezer Baptist Church and in Birmingham with the Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument, one of the newest National Parks honoring the Civil Rights Movement that includes 16th Street Baptist Church and Kelly Ingram Park, all connected to the story of the Black church.

In addition, the NPS will send the flyers to local museums in Montgomery and to the Montgomery Interpretive Center which is part of the Selma to Montgomery National Historic trail. The center is located on the ASU campus. In Birmingham, the flyer will be shared

“We are happy to help spread the word through our network of Civil Rights National Parks which tells America's stories of the most effective leadership found in the African American church during the Selma to Montgomery March of 1965 from the Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma, AL, to the Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church in Montgomery, AL,” says Dr. Kinard.

WVAS produced a public affairs presentation in partnership with the documentary, “Changing Pulpits”, with Pastor Paul Gourdine, Engage Christian Church and Pastor Richard Williams, Metropolitan United Methodist Church. Award winning host Robb Taylor facilitated the presentation that aired Wednesday, February 10th on WVAS.

As part of their participation, WVAS hosted a special segment, “The Response of the Black Church to the Pandemic” with Hearts and Heels co-hosts, Yolanda Kelley and Shae Robinson. The duo joined Senior Pastor Kyle Search, Fresh Anointing House of Worship in Montgomery and Bishop Calvin W. Woods, Sr., Shiloh Baptist Church near Birmingham for the discussion. The special presentation aired Thursday, February 11th at 6pm on WVAS and stream live on Facebook.

