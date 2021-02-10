THE BLACK CHURCH: THIS IS OUR STORY, THIS IS OUR SONG

By Derik Williams 1 hour ago


  THE BLACK CHURCH: THIS IS OUR STORY, THIS IS OUR SONG

Public Radio Community Engagement Grant

Appendix: Resources for Stations – VuHaus Group and PBS Series producers are providing the assets listed below to help with your campaign Proposal.

The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song on PBS

Airdates: Note new dates: February 16th (2-hours) and February 17th (2-hours), 2021 (check local listings).

On the Web:

  • Hashtag: #BlackChurchPBS
  • Website: pbs.org/blackchurch  (Please note that all uses of the vanity URL are required to be in all lower-case letters.)

Thank you for your work and dedication to this campaign.

VuHaus Group

Chris Kirchner: 610-613-6232       Michele Tharp: 303-883-0973

Chris@VuHaus.com                        Michele@VuHaus.com