BHM Special: Ida B. Wells' Battle To Uncover the Truth Airs Tonight

Ida B. Wells' Battle to Uncover the Truth is a one hour program produced by the independent public radio and podcast group Humankind. The program examines the life of Wells who emerged as a powerful investigative journalist after the civil war. She was one of the firsts to publish documented accounts of lynhcings across the country. Guest commentary is provided by N.Y. Times correspondent Nikole Hannah-Jones who led the "1619 Project" on the history of enslaved peoples in America; Bryan Stevenson, founder of the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Alabama; Smith College professor Paula Giddings, principal biographer of Ida B. Wells and David Blight, Pulitzer Prize-winning author of 'Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom' and Yale Historian.

WVAS will air this program tonight following Democracy Now at 8 p.m. as part of our Black History Month specials lineup.