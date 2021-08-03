Back to school: Start dates for central Alabama districts

By Derik Williams 5 hours ago

Credit Bisd.net

Summer break is coming to an end and students are gearing up for the classroom. Here is a list of start dates for school districts across central and south Alabama.

Aug. 4

  • Macon County Schools

Aug. 5

  • Autauga County Schools

Aug. 6

  • Dale County Schools
  • Ozark City Schools

Aug. 9

  • Dallas County Schools
  • Elmore County Schools
  • Lee County Schools
  • Opelika City Schools
  • Pike County Schools
  • Selma City Schools
  • Troy City Schools

Aug. 10

  • Auburn City Schools
  • Crenshaw County Schools

Aug. 11

  • Butler County Schools

Aug. 16

  • Andalusia City Schools
  • Covington County Schools
  • Montgomery Public Schools

Aug. 17

  • Pike Road Schools

Aug. 18

  • Tallassee City Schools

Aug. 19

  • Wilcox County Schools