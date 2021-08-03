Back to school: Start dates for central Alabama districts

Summer break is coming to an end and students are gearing up for the classroom. Here is a list of start dates for school districts across central and south Alabama.
Aug. 4
- Macon County Schools
Aug. 5
- Autauga County Schools
Aug. 6
- Dale County Schools
- Ozark City Schools
Aug. 9
- Dallas County Schools
- Elmore County Schools
- Lee County Schools
- Opelika City Schools
- Pike County Schools
- Selma City Schools
- Troy City Schools
Aug. 10
- Auburn City Schools
- Crenshaw County Schools
Aug. 11
- Butler County Schools
Aug. 16
- Andalusia City Schools
- Covington County Schools
- Montgomery Public Schools
Aug. 17
- Pike Road Schools
Aug. 18
- Tallassee City Schools
Aug. 19
- Wilcox County Schools