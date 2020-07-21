ASU football delayed as SWAC postpones fall sports

The Southwestern Athletic Conference is postponing all scheduled fall contests as well as SWAC championships due to COVID-19.

Alabama State University is part of the SWAC. The fall sports postponed include men’s and women’s cross country, football, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

The conference plans to have the fall sports during the 2021 spring semester.

For football, SWAC’s plan includes a seven-game conference schedule beginning with an eight-week training period in January 2021.

Each member institution will play six conference games (four divisional/two non-divisional) with the option to play one non-conference game.

SWAC said the continued increase of COVID-19 cases across many portions of the league’s geographic footprint and Southern regions of the country played a significant role in the decision.

SWAC also said there’s data that suggests African-American communities have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

More details about fall sports will be released at a later date.