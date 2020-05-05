Alabama State University To Hold Drive-Up Clinic

Alabama State University has partnered with the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) and the Montgomery Housing Authority (MHA) to provide free COVID-19 testing for residents of a local housing community.

President Quinton T. Ross, Jr., made the announcement on Monday, May 4, that a drive up clinic for eligible residents of the William B. Paterson Court Housing Community will be held on the University’s campus beginning Wednesday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The drive-up clinic is being coordinated by ASU’s Health Center which developed the proposal for the clinic and established the ADPH and MHA partnerships.