Alabama sees second day below 1,000 new COVID-19 cases

For the second day in a row, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported a sub-1,000 case day of COVID-19 positive test results. The state confirmed 886 cases Wednesday, down from Tuesday’s 963, which brought the first triple-digit day of increases in a month.

Medical experts are still cautiously optimistic but say the falling case numbers could be because of Alabama’s recent mask mandate or due to a backlog that has “overwhelmed” the ability to quickly return test results. It could also be a combination of both.

Nationally, as well as in Alabama, the number of tests being conducted is on a downward trend despite the number of deaths increasing.

With Wednesday’s results, the state has now reported 91,776 total cases of the disease since the pandemic’s spread to Alabama in March. Another 2,878 cases are probable. Of those confirmed cases, ADPH presumes 37,923, or about 41 percent, have since recovered. That estimation is updated once weekly.

The state reported 28 deaths Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 1,639 with 56 more probable.

The seven-day average for new cases has dropped again, this time from 1,511 to 1,457. Over the past 14 days, ADPH data indicates 161,036 people have been tested. Of those, 20,155 had the disease for a positive test rate of 12.5 percent.

As for daily county case reports, Montgomery confirmed 45 new cases and one death Wednesday and has a seven-day average remains at 66 cases per day.