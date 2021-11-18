Alabama to see the longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years

Get ready for a spectacular astronomical event later this week. The longest partial lunar eclipse this century will occur Thursday night into early Friday morning, and it will be visible in its entirety in Alabama.

While technically not a total lunar eclipse, it’s not far from it. More than 97% of the moon will be in Earth’s dark umbral shadow at maximum eclipse.

For Alabama, that will occur at 3:02 a.m. That is the time you’ll want to be outside looking low in the western sky if you’re hoping for the best image of the eclipse. It’s around that time that the moon will take on a reddish color.



But that’s just the peak of the eclipse! The entirety of the eclipse will last about six hours, with the moon’s pass through the darkest shadow of Earth taking more than 3 hours and 28 minutes.

Those numbers make Friday morning’s eclipse the longest in 580 years and the longest this century!