Alabama’s COVID-19 hospitalization record broken for sixth day

Alabama’s hospitals continue to increase the record number of patients they’re treating for COVID-19 on a daily basis.

Tuesday marked the sixth straight day a record has fallen as facilities treat 1,619 for the disease, up 56 in a single day. A total of 8,368 inpatients have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic.

The state also added another 1,364 positive COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the state total to 69,075. Another 1,180 cases are probable, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s data.

The 7-day average for new cases stands at 1,804 per day. A total of 22,888 cases have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

In Montgomery County, the number of new cases for Tuesday dipped to 66 while in Jefferson and Mobile counties it was 187 and 129, respectively.

ADPH says the state’s facilities have treated 8,368 inpatients since the start of the pandemic.

The state’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 1,268 with another 34 probable cases.

Alabama has conducted just under 600,000 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

The current 7-day average is 10,117 tests per day.