Alabama’s COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to fall

The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 677 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. In the last 14 days, there have been 15,007 new cases reported across the state.

Since the pandemic was first discovered in the state in March 2020, Alabama has reported 487,520 cases, 9,592 deaths and 45,020 hospitalizations.

The data comes as the United States passes the 500,000 mark for the number of people who have died as a result of the pandemic, twice as many as any other country.

Hospitalizations have fallen steadily since a surge in January brought hospitals to the brink with more than 3,000 being treated as inpatients. Currently, ADPH reports 862 currently hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s the lowest it’s been since mid-October.

The state’s vaccination efforts are ongoing after expanding to include phase 1b and those 65 years and old back on Feb. 8.

ADPH reports the average number of first doses being shipped to the state is now up to about 90,000 per week. In total, the state has received 1,035,475 doses, of which 768,331, or about 74 percent, have been administered.

Alabama is preparing to launch the next mass vaccination clinics that provided the first dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccines to around 70,000 people between Feb. 8-12. In Montgomery, the second doses will start going into arms on Feb. 27.

Vaccine doses remain in limited supply and last week’s wintry weather caused shipping delays on about 10,000 doses to Alabama, the ADPH has confirmed.

In an interview Friday, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said he believes any loss of vaccines to the state will be minimal.

“The message is, we are not out of the woods, but we see how to get out of the woods and please don’t stop doing the things that you are doing,” Harris explained Friday. “This is not the time to ease up on wearing your mask. It’s not the time to go be in large groups of people and think that everything is going to be just fine. We are almost there, we have a few more months to go. Please continue to think about those people who are most vulnerable.”

