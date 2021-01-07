Alabama reports 4,591 COVID-19 cases Wednesday

The Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed another 4,591 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, raising the state’s seven-day average to 3,909 cases per day.

ADPH reports 14,726 new cases for the week.

A total of 121 deaths were reported for Wednesday.

Data analysis shows the deaths go back as far as the summer.

ADPH warned weeks ago that the state was experiencing a backlog in confirming COVID-related deaths.

In Montgomery County, ADPH reported 220 new cases of the disease on Wednesday and 948 for the week. That brings the county’s seven-day average to 185 new cases per day.

Nearly 300 people are hospitalized with coronavirus in the Montgomery area, as of Tuesday.

The three Baptist Health hospitals are treating 180 inpatients Wednesday, down from a record 189 the day before. Jackson Hospital also set a new record Tuesday of 90, the latest data available.

More illnesses and hospitalizations are expected as the week continues as those who contracted the virus over the holidays begin to show symptoms and test positive.

Health officials say about 10 percent of those who contract the respiratory illness will eventually require hospital-level treatment.