Alabama reports 3,600 COVID-19 cases Thursday

Alabama added more than 3,600 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health. That brings the state’s seven-day average to 2,070 new cases per day.

Alabama has reported a total of 39,535 cases over the last 14 days.

ADPH has also updated its color-coded county risk assessment map to show that none of the state’s 67 counties are currently under a high or extremely high risk, which is outlined in red. See the data map below.

Alabama’s hospitals continue to see a decline in COVID-19 inpatients from a high of nearly 3,100 during the holiday surge, but thousands are still being treated across the state.

On Monday, hospitals were treating 2,285 inpatients. By Thursday, that rate had fallen to 2,052.

In the Montgomery area, Baptist Health reported a drop in inpatient numbers from 155 Monday to 124 on Thursday. Jackson Hospital was treating 52 patients Thursday, down from 60 on Monday.