Alabama continues to see drop in COVID-19 cases

Alabama continues to see a drop in COVID-19 cases as the state works to vaccinate its residents.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the state added 1,318 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total so far this week to 3,355. The new seven-day average is 1,675 cases. The capital city added 120 new cases bringing the seven-day average to 82.

ADPH’s data also shows 65 deaths were added Tuesday, bringing the overall death total to 8,579 in Alabama.

In Montgomery, Baptist Health reports it is treating 87 patients. This is the first time its inpatient numbers have dropped to the 80s since late November.

Weeklong vaccination clinics are being held across the state this week. In Montgomery and Selma, a record number of people showed up at the drive-thru clinics. Nearly 2,000 received their vaccine in Montgomery and over 1,800 in Selma.

The state expanded the qualifications to receive a vaccine on Monday. The new prioritization for vaccination includes a large group, persons age 65 and above and the following:

Health care workers

First responders, including EMS, firefighters and law enforcement

Frontline essential workers

Frontline essential workers include: