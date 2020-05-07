Alabama climbs past 8,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Nearly two months after Alabama reported its first case of COVID-19, the statewide number of confirmed cases has risen to approximately 8,500, according to the latest data from the Alabama Department of Public Health.

There have been approximately 109,500 tests conducted in Alabama so far.

As of Wednesday, ADPH’s data map shows 340 people have died from the respiratory virus, and 134 of those deaths were long-term care residents.

Long-term care residents make up about 39 percent of the state’s death toll.

Over 550 long-term care employees have tested positive for the virus and over 850 long-term care residents have tested positive.

Over 1,200 health care workers in Alabama have also tested positive.

