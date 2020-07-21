Alabama breaks COVID-19 hospitalization record for fifth straight day

Alabama broke a record Monday for the fifth straight day when it comes to the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19.

The state’s hospitals are now treating 1,563 inpatients for the disease, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Montgomery’s four area hospitals are treating at least 147 inpatients with 102 located at Baptist Health’s three facilities and, as of Friday, 45 at Jackson Hospital.

Alabama’s hospitals have been treating more than 1,000 inpatients for the disease on a daily basis since July 6.

To date, there have been almost 7,800 people who have required hospitalization due to the pandemic.

Alabama also confirmed another 1,864 cases of the respiratory illness Monday to bring the state total to 67,711.

That’s up 5,600 cases since Friday and about 22,000 over the last 14-days.

Another 1,100 cases are probable.

Montgomery saw a sizable increase in cases with 121 confirmed Monday and a total of 202 for the weekend, according to ADPH. Mobile and Jefferson counties reported 133 and 261, respectively for Monday.

Alabama has confirmed 1,257 deaths with another 33 probable cases under investigation.