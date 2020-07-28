Alabama adds 4,764 COVID-19 cases, 51 deaths in last 3 days

The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 1,778 new COVID-19 cases Monday, as well as 2,986 for Saturday and Sunday, for a three-day total of 4,764.

The seven-day average for new cases has dropped from 1,751 per day to 1,631. Over the past 14 days, ADPH data indicates 173,440 people have been tested. Of those, 23,415 had COVID-19 for a positive test rate of 13.5 percent.

The state has reported 79,129 total cases of the disease since the pandemic’s spread to Alabama was first confirmed in mid-March. Of those, ADPH presumes 32,510, or about 44 percent, have since recovered.

As for daily county case reports, Montgomery confirmed 126 new cases Monday. The county’s seven-day average has dropped from 95 new cases per day to 84. Montgomery continues to trail larger counties like Mobile, which reported 168 cases Monday, and Jefferson, which added 162.

The state added 51 deaths over the weekend bringing the total death toll to 1,446. Another 45 deaths are probable.

Statewide hospitalization rates for Monday are not yet available, but as of Sunday there were 1,505 inpatients. ADPH reports there have been 9,157 hospitalizations due to the virus since the pandemic started.

In Montgomery, there are 141 patients being treated in the area’s four primary hospitals according to the latest information. That includes 100 at Baptist Health’s three facilities as of Sunday and at 41 at Jackson Hospital as of Friday.

UAB Hospital in Birmingham had a record breaking 107 inpatients, as of Friday.