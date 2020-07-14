Alabama adds 1,673 new COVID-19 cases

Alabama added 1,673 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday bringing the total to almost 56,500.

The state has more than doubled the number of cases of the respiratory illness over the last month and the last two weeks have brought more than 17,000 of those cases.

Montgomery County saw 91 new cases and two additional deaths Tuesday. Jefferson County added 174 cases. Mobile County added 145 and Madison County, home to Huntsville, posted 194.

The state also reports 1,136 COVID-19 deaths with 28 more cases that are probable.

As of Monday, there were 1,335 statewide hospitalizations, the eighth straight day of 1,000 or more.

There has been more than 7,000 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.

According to data Alabama has conducted 528,000 tests for COVID-19 with a positive percentage rate of about 11 percent.