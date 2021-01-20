7 candidates to run for Montgomery City Council District 3 seat

Seven candidates will run for Montgomery City Council District 3 seat, the seat formally held by the late Tracy Larkin.

The seven candidates are:

Orlando Ball

Ernest Claybon III

Paul Dallas, Jr.

RJ James Jr.

Marche Johnson

Devore Jones

Adrienne Larkin, the wife of the late Tracy Larkin

Those seeking to fill the seat must have lived in District 3 for at least six months prior to the election and must continue living in the district during their term/s in office.

Larkin passed away in the first week of the new year after months of respiratory health issues. The 74-year-old was serving his fourth term on the City Council at the time of his death.

The special election is set for March 23rd.

