3 Seperate Shootings, 2 Dead in Montgomery

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating three separate Wednesday shootings that all happened within just a few hours of one another.

Two of them ended up being fatal, police say.

The first shooting resulted in the death of one person.

Police and medics responded around 2:50 p.m. to the 2900 block of McQueen Street in reference to a subject shot.

First responders found the victim with a gunshot wound and had him transported to a local hospital for treatment where the victim was pronounced dead. Police are calling this a death investigation at this time.

Police have arrested and charged 36-year-pold Maurice Cooper-Jenkins, of Montgomery, with murder.

A few hours later, police and medics responded around to the 1600 block of South Holt Street in reference to a person shot.

At the scene, first responders found a man who had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Around 6:50 p.m. police and medics responded to a third shooting.

This one within the 4400 block of Danbury Court.

At the scene, personnel found a man who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigations are still ongoing.