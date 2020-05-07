3 Seperate Shootings, 2 Dead in Montgomery

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating three separate Wednesday shootings that all happened within just a few hours of one another.
Two of them ended up being fatal, police say.
The first shooting resulted in the death of one person.
Police and medics responded around 2:50 p.m. to the 2900 block of McQueen Street in reference to a subject shot.
First responders found the victim with a gunshot wound and had him transported to a local hospital for treatment where the victim was pronounced dead. Police are calling this a death investigation at this time.
Police have arrested and charged 36-year-pold Maurice Cooper-Jenkins, of Montgomery, with murder.
A few hours later, police and medics responded around to the 1600 block of South Holt Street in reference to a person shot.
At the scene, first responders found a man who had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Around 6:50 p.m. police and medics responded to a third shooting.
This one within the 4400 block of Danbury Court.
At the scene, personnel found a man who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigations are still ongoing.