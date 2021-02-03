2021 Golden Globe Nominees Announced, Netflix Leads The Pack

Past Golden Globe winners Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson kicked off the announcement of this year's nominees, in a livestream simulcast by the Today show.

Netflix led the pack with 22 nominations for motion pictures and 20 for TV; Mank garnered the most movie nominations with 6, and The Crown matched that on the TV side with 6 nominations of its own.

The awards ceremony is set for February 28th — two months later than usual because of the pandemic. Tina Fey will broadcast live from the Rainbow Room in Rockefeller Center, joined by Amy Poehler from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

Here are the nominees:

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson, Music

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden, The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

BEST MOTION PICTURE – FOREIGN LANGUAGE

Another Round

La Llorona

The Life Ahead

Minari

Two of Us

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Helena Zengel, News of the World

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher, Mank

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE

Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky

Ludwig Göransson, Tenet

James Newton Howard, News of the World

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Mank

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, Soul

BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE

"Fight for You" — Judas and the Black Messiah

Music by: H.E.R., Dernst Emile II

Lyrics by: H.E.R., Tiara Thomas

"Hear My Voice" — The Trial of the Chicago 7

Music by: Daniel Pemberton

Lyrics by: Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite

"Io Sì (Seen)" — The Life Ahead

Music by: Diane Warren

Lyrics by: Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi

"Speak Now" — One Night in Miami

Music by: Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth

Lyrics by: Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth

"Tigress & Tweed" — The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Music by: Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq

Lyrics by: Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

The Crown, Netflix

Lovecraft Country, HBO

The Mandalorian, Disney+

Ozark, Netflix

Ratched, Netflix

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Al Pacino, Hunters

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Emily in Paris, Netflix

The Flight Attendant, HBO Max

The Great, Hulu

Schitt's Creek, Pop TV

Ted Lasso, Apple TV+

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Normal People, Hulu

The Queen's Gambit, Netflix

Small Axe, Amazon Studios

The Undoing, HBO

Unorthodox, Netflix

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SUPPORTING ROLE

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SUPPORTING ROLE

John Boyega, Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing



