Alabama has 2,000 more COVID-19 cases Sunday, along with 23 new deaths.

Data from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows as of Sunday afternoon there are 88,811 cases of coronavirus in the state and 1,576 deaths. There are 2,633 probable cases and 51 probable deaths.

On Saturday, Montgomery County confirmed 105 new cases. The county currently has 6,198 cases and 143 deaths.