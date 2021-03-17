2 separate crashes cause I-85 SB delays between Taylor Road, Chantilly

Motorists traveling southbound on Interstate 85 have two separate crashes involving 18-wheelers that are causing delays.

The first involves an 18-wheeler between the Taylor Road and Chantilly exits (9 and 11).

A white18-wheeler crashed in the median on I-85 southbound between the Taylor Road and Chantilly Parkway exits Wednesday morning. (Source: ALGO)

The second involves a jackknifed 18-wheeler just past Chantilly.

A red 18-wheeler sits jackknifed in the road just past Chantilly Parkway on I-85 southbound Wednesday morning. (Source: ALGO)

There’s no word at this point on the cause of the crashes or any injuries.

Commuters should continue to expect delays at this hour.

