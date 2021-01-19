1,430 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Monday

The state added 1,430 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Data from ADPH’s COVID-19 Dashboard shows the seven-day case average now sits at 2,861.

Last week, the state reported 21,081 new cases and 808 deaths. ADPH says some of the newly reported deaths are due to a backlog from the fall.

ADPH says the number of deaths does not reflect the current mortality rate of COVID-19 for the state. Alabama is currently seeing the lowest death rate to date since the pandemic began in March.

The state’s seven-day hospitalization average saw the first drop in numbers since early fall, though some hospitals remain at max capacity.

Montgomery-area hospitals are still treating nearly 300 inpatients. Baptist Health’s three facilities reported 159 inpatients Monday, while Jackson Hospital set a record Thursday treating 101 inpatients.

The capital city still has the 4th highest number of cases in the state. On Monday, it reported 71 new cases with a seven-day average of 124.

According to the ADPH COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, 148,685 vaccines have been distributed statewide. There have been 379,875 vaccine doses delivered to Alabama and 640,150 doses allocated to Alabama.