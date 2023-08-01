© 2023 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
August is National Black Business Month!
Politics

Elon Musk sues disinformation researchers, claiming they are driving away advertisers

By Shannon Bond
Published August 1, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT
A newly constructed X sign is seen on the roof of the headquarters of the social media platform previously known as Twitter, in San Francisco, on July 29, 2023. Elon Musk killed off the Twitter logo on July 24, 2023, replacing the world-recognized blue bird with a white X. San Francisco city authorities forced the company to take down the sign right away for permitting reasons.
Josh Edelson
/
AFP via Getty Images
A newly constructed X sign is seen on the roof of the headquarters of the social media platform previously known as Twitter, in San Francisco, on July 29, 2023. Elon Musk killed off the Twitter logo on July 24, 2023, replacing the world-recognized blue bird with a white X. San Francisco city authorities forced the company to take down the sign right away for permitting reasons.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Politics
Shannon Bond
Shannon Bond is a business correspondent at NPR, covering technology and how Silicon Valley's biggest companies are transforming how we live, work and communicate.
See stories by Shannon Bond