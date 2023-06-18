© 2023 WVAS
Politics

Georgia's ban on gender-affirming care for minors takes effect July 1

By Sam Gringlas
Published June 18, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT

Bans on gender-affirming care go into effect in several states July 1, including Georgia where families and providers are preparing for what comes next.

Politics
Sam Gringlas
Sam Gringlas is a journalist at NPR's All Things Considered. In 2020, he helped cover the presidential election with NPR's Washington Desk and has also reported for NPR's business desk covering the workforce. He's produced and reported with NPR from across the country, as well as China and Mexico, covering topics like politics, trade, the environment, immigration and breaking news. He started as an intern at All Things Considered after graduating with a public policy degree from the University of Michigan, where he was the managing news editor at The Michigan Daily. He's a native Michigander.
