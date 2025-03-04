Trump says he is 'just getting started,' as he faces vocal protests from Democrats

Updated March 05, 2025 at 00:12 AM ET

President Trump delivered a joint address to a sharply divided Congress on Tuesday, in which he touted his work to reshape the federal government and triumphantly declared that "America is back," but also faced repeated jeers from Democrats.

"America's momentum is back. Our spirit is back. Our pride is back. Confidence is back," Trump said to applause from the Republican side of the hall, and silence from Democrats.

Shortly after beginning his speech, Trump was interrupted by Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, who stood and shouted that Trump didn't have a mandate. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., ordered Green escorted from the House chamber. After Green's exit, Trump continued his remarks, railing against Democratic lawmakers who he said wouldn't be happy with anything he did.

The president then outlined a laundry list of actions from his first six weeks in office, including ending foreign aid, banning trans athletes from participating in school sports and establishing the Department of Government Efficiency — an initiative to slash the size of the federal government that Trump has tapped billionaire Elon Musk to lead. Musk attended the speech in person, and was thanked personally by the president.

Trump said that DOGE has found evidence of "hundreds of billions" of dollars of fraud, though the administration has not provided a full accounting of those numbers.

Trump said he was working to make prices more affordable for Americans, and blamed former President Biden for things like the high price of eggs; the recent spike in costs is due in large part to the bird flu. He said he would also bring down prices by lowering energy costs through investments in a natural gas pipeline in Alaska, and expanding the production of rare earth minerals.

On cutting government spending, Trump said, "We're going to find out where that money is going and it's not going to be pretty but slashing all of the fraud, waste and theft we can find will defeat inflation, bring down mortgage rates, lower car payments and grocery prices, protect our seniors and put more money in the pockets of American families."

Other Democratic members of Congress continued to protest Trump during his remarks, with many holding up black placards that had phrases like "Save Medicaid" and "Musk Steals." A few members protested by walking out in the middle of the speech.

Trump made illegal immigration a main focus

At multiple points in his speech, Trump highlighted the U.S.-Mexico border and illegal immigration, and blamed Biden for his policies on the border.

Among those in attendance were family members of Laken Riley, a nursing student killed in Georgia by a Venezuelan man in the U.S. without legal status. Earlier this year, Trump signed a bill named for Riley that expands the scope of those who can be detained and deported by federal immigration authorities.

Also in attendance was the family of Jocelyn Nungaray, a 12-year-old girl who was allegedly killed in Texas by two men accused of entering the country illegally.

Trump honored Jocelyn by renaming a wildlife refuge in her home state after her.

"The media and our friends in the Democrat Party kept saying we needed new legislation. We must have legislation to secure the border," Trump said. "But it turned out that all we really needed was a new president."

Trump called on Congress to pass funding for security at the southern border, which he said would also tamp down on the flow of fentanyl.

"I have sent Congress a detailed funding request laying out exactly how we will eliminate these threats to protect our homeland and complete the largest deportation operation in American history," he said. "Americans expect Congress to send me funding without delay so I can sign it into law … I'll sign it so fast you won't even believe it."

Trump also called on Congress to pass legislation that would mandate the death penalty for anyone who kills a police officer.

As trade war escalates, Trump touts new tariffs

Ahead of his speech, Trump imposed new tariffs on the country's three largest trading partners: China, Canada and Mexico. The actions sparked retaliatory tariffs, and the budding trade war is expected to raise costs for consumers, and sent markets plummeting on Tuesday.

In his remarks, Trump said additional tariffs on agricultural imports would go into effect on April 2 — the same day that reciprocal tariffs on other countries would start as well.

"April 2, reciprocal tariffs kick in, and whatever they tariff us — other countries — we will tariff them," Trump said.

"Tariffs are about making America rich again and making America great again. And it's happening, and it will happen rather quickly. They'll be a little disturbance, we're OK with that, it won't be much," Trump said.

While Trump insists these tariffs are paid by foreign companies, most of the cost is borne by businesses and individuals in the United States .

Trump didn't elaborate on a critical minerals deal with Ukraine

Trump's address followed an order on Monday pausing U.S. aid to Ukraine. The announcement came after an Oval Office meeting on Friday between Trump, Vice President Vance and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy that ended in a contentious exchange.

By Tuesday, Zelenskyy posted on X that Ukraine was ready to sign a potential agreement on critical minerals that would pay the U.S. back for the money its given to Ukraine.

"We see this agreement as a step toward greater security and solid security guarantees, and I truly hope it will work effectively," Zelenskyy said.

Trump, in his remarks to Congress, said he had received a letter from Zelenskyy. But the president didn't comment further on the critical minerals deal.

"I appreciate that he sent this letter," Trump said of Zelenskyy. "Simultaneously, we've had serious discussions with Russia and have received strong signals that they are ready for peace."

Trump wrapped his remarks talking about the assassination attempt against him in Butler, Pa. last year. While Republicans chanted "fight" in the chamber, Democrats remained silent.

The Democratic response

Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., delivered the official response for her party.

Slotkin, a former CIA analyst who served in the Bush and Obama administrations, slammed Trump's economic agenda, saying it would increase costs for Americans when it comes to housing, drugs and other goods. She also criticized Musk's approach to cutting government spending by slashing the federal workforce.

"Change doesn't need to be chaotic or make us less safe," she said.

Slotkin also criticized Trump's handling of the Oval Office meeting with the Ukrainian president and emphasized a message that democracy is worth preserving. Her takeaway message for Democrats? "Don't tune out."

