Trump announces Elon Musk to lead 'Department of Government Efficiency' with Ramaswamy

In a statement, President-elect Donald Trump announced Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, and Vivek Ramaswamy, entrepreneur and Republican primary candidate, will lead a "Department of Government Efficiency," or DOGE, an apparent wink to the cryptocurrency by the same name and the meme of a shiba inu.

Saying it is the Manhattan Project of our time, alluding to the groundbreaking discovery and implementation of nuclear technology, Trump stated Musk and Ramaswamy will "pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies," which he called "essential to the Save America Movement."

On the campaign trail, Trump spoke of creating a role in the federal government for Musk, who is also the CEO of SpaceX which receives billions in federal government contracts. Ramaswamy campaigned on cutting 75% of the federal workforce.

Trump has campaigned on ending what he calls the "Deep State" or the federal workforce and bureaucracy he sees as key to limiting the power of the executive.

While it is not yet clear whether this entity will exist within the federal government or outside, an official government agency cannot be created without an act of Congress.

This is a developing story, more to come.

