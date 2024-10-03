Kamala Harris is making an unusual pilgrimage today — to the birthplace of the GOP
The town known as the birthplace of the Republican Party is an unlikely campaign stop for a Democratic presidential candidate.
But on Thursday, Vice President Harris will be holding an event in Ripon, Wisc. — home to the Little White Schoolhouse, where an 1854 meeting led to the formation of the Republican Party.
Harris will be joined in Ripon by former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, who endorsed her last month. Harris’ campaign says they will speak about the history of the GOP and appeal to Republicans and independent voters disillusioned with her Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump.
"I will always put country above party, and I will be a president for all Americans,” Harris said at a rally in Charlotte, N.C., last month, noting that more than 200 prominent Republicans had backed her campaign.
Cheney and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, are staunch conservatives who have said they will vote for Harris because they believe former President Donald Trump poses a danger to American democracy.
Dick Cheney said in a statement last month that Trump "can never be trusted with power again" because he “tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him.”
Copyright 2024 NPR