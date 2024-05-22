© 2024 WVAS
RNC's HQ is locked down over vials of blood sent to the building

By Franco Ordoñez
Published May 22, 2024 at 11:14 AM EDT

The Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington was placed under lockdown Wednesday morning after someone sent vials of blood to the building, according to a source familiar with the delivery.

The office was cordoned for a couple hours as Capitol Police responded to the report of a suspicious package.

The package, which contained two vials of blood, was cleared by the department's Hazardous Incident Response Division, according to the USCP.

The source of the package and its contents will be further investigated, according to the USCP, which gave an all-clear later in the morning.

