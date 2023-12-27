Michigan Supreme Court says Trump can remain on state's primary ballot

The Michigan Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Donald Trump can remain on the state's primary ballot, granting the former president a legal victoryin a state that's likely to be pivotal in the presidential race.

The court upheld a lower court's decision that Trump could appear on the ballot despite his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Trump's critics argue that the former president's actions after the last presidential contest make him ineligible to hold elected office based on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which was designed to bar former Confederate leaders from holding office after the Civil War.

The court's ruling comes after a historic decisionfrom Colorado's highest court that riled that Trump was ineligible to appear on the state's primary ballot because he engaged in an insurrection. Trump is expected to appeal that ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.

