Rep. Steve Scalise wins the House GOP speaker nomination

Republicans picked Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., to be their nominee for speaker by winning a majority of the Republicans 222 votes in a closed door, secret ballot election.

The vote was 113-99.

Scalise defeated Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, but has yet to lock up the 217 votes necessary to win on the House floor. The timing for a full House vote remains unclear.

