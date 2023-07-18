Trump says he received a letter saying he's a target of DOJ's Jan. 6 investigation

Former President Donald Trump says he has received word that he's a target of the grand jury probe into efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump says he learned Sunday that he may be charged with a federal crime by a grand jury investigating the siege on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The former president says the target letter means he is likely to be indicted.

A spokesman for special counsel Jack Smith is declining to comment on Trump's remarks.

But Smith and his team have reached into Trump's inner circle, calling former Vice President Pence and Trump's son in law to testify before grand juries in Washington, D.C.

Trump already faces federal charges for allegedly obstructing a separate probe into classified documents at his Florida resort.

