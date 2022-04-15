Russia-Ukraine war: What happened today (April 15)

As Friday draws to a close in Kyiv and in Moscow, here are the key developments of the day:

The Pentagon confirmed Ukraine's claim that its missiles, fired from shore, damaged the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet. The missile cruiser Moskva later sank. The Russian military said a fire aboard caused an explosion of munitions, and that the crew of about 500 sailors were evacuated. A senior U.S. defense official said there were likely casualties. This is the second major vessel Russia has lost off the coast of Ukraine in recent weeks.

More than 900 bodies of civilians have been found in the region around Ukraine's capital of Kyiv after Russian forces retreated, according to regional police chief Andriy Nebytov. He said 95% of the people died from gunshot wounds, which he said indicated that many were "simply executed." The largest number of victims were found in Bucha, the site of some of the most devastating scenes so far seen by the public where numerous organizations are investigating allegations of war crimes.

Russia's Defense Ministry said it struck a military target on the edge of Kyiv and warned that it would ramp up its offensive on the capital in response to Ukrainian attacks on Russian targets. This came after Ukraine claimed its missile sank the Moskva cruiser and Russian officials also claimed that Ukrainian strikes hit Russian territory.

Ukrainian officials said Russian troops used long-range bombers to attack Mariupol for the first time since the invasion began on Feb. 24. Heavy fighting has continued in the besieged southeastern port city, where Ukrainian soldiers have posted on social media about running out of supplies.

The war loomed over the pope's Good Friday services. The Vatican had chosen a Russian woman and a Ukrainian woman — said to be friends who work together at a Rome hospital — to carry the cross during the traditional procession. Ukraine's religious leaders denounced the decision.

