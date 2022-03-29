The 2022 midterms are underway. Here's the calendar of primary elections
The first midterm election of a president's tenure historically favors the party out of power. In 2022, that's the Republican Party. Democrats, meanwhile, will this year defend their narrow congressional control, along with key governorships.
Ahead of November's general election, the major parties are picking their nominees. And currently, we're in a bit of a lull in the 2022 primary calendar.
After Texas kicked off the midterms early this month, the next contests are in May, when voters in a number of states cast primary ballots.
Challenges to newly drawn maps after redistricting have somewhat scrambled the calendar. North Carolina's contests were moved from March to May, for instance, and Ohio has been dealing with uncertainties over its primary plans.
Here's the calendar as of now, per the National Conference of State Legislatures:
May
Tuesday, May 3
Tuesday, May 10
Tuesday, May 17
Tuesday, May 24
June
Tuesday, June 7
Tuesday, June 14
Tuesday, June 21
Tuesday, June 28
July
Tuesday, July 26
August
Tuesday, August 2
Thursday, August 4
Tuesday, August 9
Saturday, August 13
Tuesday, August 16
Tuesday, August 23
September
Tuesday, September 6
Tuesday, September 13
November
Tuesday, November 8
December
Saturday, December 10
