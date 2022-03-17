© 2022 WVAS
trumpet.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

Dr. Ashish Jha is the new White House COVID response coordinator

By Tamara Keith,
Elena Moore
Published March 17, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT
Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University's School of Public Health, seen here in a December 2020 file photo. Jha is the new White House COVID-19 response coordinator.
Elise Amendola
/
AP
Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University's School of Public Health, seen here in a December 2020 file photo. Jha is the new White House COVID-19 response coordinator.

President Biden named Dr. Ashish Jha, a well-known public health expert who is the dean of Brown University's School of Public Health, as his new White House COVID-19 response coordinator.

Jha replaces Jeff Zients, a management consultant and former top economic adviser to President Barack Obama. Zients led the Biden administration's efforts to ramp up vaccinations, testing and treatments from the time the president first took office.

Jha, a ubiquitous media presence who had advised the White House on its most recent COVID plan, is a "wise and calming public presence," Biden said in a statement.

The shift comes as the administration moves into a new phase of its pandemic response, one that seeks to get more things back to normal after two years of crisis, while staying vigilant for new variants and outbreaks.

That plan hit a road bump when the White House asked Congress for more emergency spending to pay for it. Congress has thus far declined, and the White House has said it needs to scale back its efforts.

The White House said it will start to wind down a COVID-19 program that pays to test, treat and vaccinate people who don't have health insurance, and had to step back from plans to place another order for monoclonal antibody treatments.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Politics
Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
See stories by Tamara Keith
Elena Moore
Elena Moore is a production assistant for the NPR Politics Podcast. She also fills in as a reporter for the NewsDesk. Moore previously worked as a production assistant for Morning Edition. During the 2020 presidential campaign, she worked for the Washington Desk as an editorial assistant, doing both research and reporting. Before coming to NPR, Moore worked at NBC News. She is a graduate of The George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and is originally and proudly from Brooklyn, N.Y.
See stories by Elena Moore