Wife of Justice Thomas rebuts claims of conflict of interest

Ginny Thomas, the controversial wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, says her activities on behalf of Donald Trump and other conservative causes have no bearing on the work of her husband. In an interview with the Washington Free Beacon, a conservative website, she says, that while the couple share many of the same ideals, principles and aspirations for America...we have our own separate careers, and out own ideas and opinions too."

In the interview published Monday, she said that while she did attend the Jan. 6 rally to protest President Biden's election, she left before Donald Trump took the stage at noon, and before rioters broke into the U.S. Capitol.

"I was disappointed and frustrated that there was violence that happened following a peaceful gathering of Trump supporters on the Ellipse," she told the Free Beacon.

The interview was apparently an effort by Mrs. Thomas to deal with critical articles that have appeared recently in The New York Times and the New Yorker, describing her extensive conservative political activities. That has led some to suggest that her husband, Justice Thomas, should recuse himself from issues in which his wife has played a prominent role. Those range from her activities on behalf of Trump to her speeches condemning the Affordable Care Act.

But as legal ethics experts have long pointed out, ethics rules that bind judges do not bind their spouses, and judges in the lower courts have often had spouses whose jobs involve advocacy on issues that may before the courts. What's more, while Supreme Court justices try to abide by the code of conduct, they are not bound by those rules, as lower court judges are. And Justice Thomas has not recused himself from any matter involving Trump.

In January, for instance, the Supreme Court rejected Trump's effort to block a congressional subpoena for White House records related to the events surrounding the certification of the 2020 presidential election, and the Jan. 6 riot. The vote was 8-to-1, with Justice Thomas the lone dissenter.

